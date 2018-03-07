Former NY housing inspector acquitted in fire that killed 4
A
A
Share via Email
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A former upstate New York housing inspector has been acquitted of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with a 2015 fire that claimed four lives.
The Times Union says Kenneth Tyree's eyes welled with tears when the verdict was announced Tuesday in Schenectady.
Tyree could still face up to four years behind bars. He will be sentenced May 8 for failing to disclose past convictions on his job application.
Prosecutors say Tyree inspected the building less than 24 hours before the fire, but failed to notice that an alarm system didn't work.
The
___
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-