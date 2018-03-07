Former Petrobras CEO sentenced to 11 years in jail

SAO PAULO — A former chief executive officer of Brazil's state oil company Petrobras has been sentenced to 11 years in prison as part of sprawling corruption investigation that has ensnared many of the country's top business and political leaders.

Federal Judge Sergio Moro found Aldemir Bendine guilty Wednesday of corruption and money laundering in connection with about $1 million in bribes paid by construction giant Odebrecht.

Moro said Bendine used his influence to illegally help the builder between 2014 and 2017. He was arrested in July and is the only ex-Petrobras CEO implicated in the so-called "Car Wash" investigation.