France's Macron laments Trump's recognition of Jerusalem

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the 33rd annual dinner of the group CRIF, Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France, in Paris Wednesday March 7, 2018. ( Ludovic Marin/ Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron says U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was an "error" and France has no plans to follow in his footsteps.

Macron met Wednesday with France's leading Jewish group, which urged France to make a similar recognition.

The French leader said he didn't think Trump has "helped with resolving the conflict" between Israelis and Palestinians. He called the U.S. move "a real error in this context."

Macron said that if France did the same, "we would lose this status of honest broker, which is the only useful one for the region" — a status that the U.S. can no longer enjoy.

The Palestinians claim part of Jerusalem for the capital of an eventual state and have rejected U.S. mediation in peace efforts.

