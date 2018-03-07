Georgia gov: Facebook to put $750M data centre near Atlanta

ATLANTA — Facebook is investing $750 million over the next five years to build a huge data centre outside of Atlanta.

Gov. Nathan Deal held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce that the social media giant's 9th U.S. data centre will be built in Newton County, about 45 miles (72 kilometres ) east of downtown Atlanta.

Deal says the data centre will lead to the creation of more than 100 full-time jobs. Consisting of two buildings occupying about 970,000 square feet (90,000 square meters), the centre will be powered exclusively with renewable energy. It's expected to be fully operational in 2020.