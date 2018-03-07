German court to rule on group accused of far-right terrorism

BERLIN — A German court is to rule on eight Germans who are accused of forming a far-right terrorist organization and carrying out bombing attacks on asylum-seeker facilities and left-wing political targets.

A Dresden regional court will announce its verdict Wednesday in the case of the seven men and one woman aged between 20 and 40 who allegedly formed the "Freital Group," named after a Dresden suburb that has seen a number of anti-refugee protests and attacks.

The group is alleged to have carried out several attacks, including blowing up the car of a Left party politician as well as two bombings of refugee homes in which windows were blown out and one asylum-seeker suffered facial cuts.