German top official concerned about planned US trade tariffs

BERLIN — Germany's economy minister says "the situation is serious" regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and that the country is in close consultation with other member countries of the European Union about it.

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said Wednesday, the EU will "be ready to react appropriately. However, it is our goal to avoid a trade war."

Zypries said in a statement she hopes Trump will change his mind regarding slapping tariffs on steel imports.