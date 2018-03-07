German top official concerned about planned US trade tariffs
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Germany's economy minister says "the situation is serious" regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and that the country is in close consultation with other member countries of the European Union about it.
Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said Wednesday, the EU will "be ready to react appropriately. However, it is our goal to avoid a trade war."
Zypries said in a statement she hopes Trump will change his mind regarding slapping tariffs on steel imports.
She said, "trade creates wealth, when it is based on exchange and
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too
-
Some Montrealers wear yellow badges to protest use of Jewish buses in borough