Germany indicts suspect in kidnapping of Vietnamese oil exec

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have indicted a 47-year-old Vietnamese man on suspicion of espionage and involvement in the kidnap a former Vietnamese oil executive in Berlin last year.

Federal prosecutors accuse the suspect, identified only as Long N. H., of assisting in the kidnap of Trinh Xuan Thanh and a woman accompanying him at the behest of Vietnamese authorities.

The pair were snatched off the street, bundled into a van and taken to Vietnam in July. Thanh, the former chairman of PetroVietnam's construction arm, was given two life sentences in Vietnam earlier this year for embezzlement.