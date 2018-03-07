Grand jury to hear from family who took in shooting suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he'd been living with after his mother died late last year.

Nikolas Cruz told investigators he took an AR-15 rifle to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day and started shooting into classrooms. Grand jurors are hearing testimony from witnesses before returning a formal indictment against Cruz.

The family he was living with is expected to testify Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a second student injured in the shooting, has filed a letter of intent to sue the Broward Sheriff's Office, the school system and others.