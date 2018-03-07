ILO finds progress in fixing Thai fishing industry abuses

BANGKOK — A survey of working conditions in Thailand's fishing and seafood industry conducted by the U.N.'s International Labor Organization has found that new regulations resulted in progress in some areas, including less physical violence, but problems such as unfair pay and deception in contracting persist.

The European Union in April 2015 gave Thailand a "yellow card" on its fishing exports, warning that it could face a total ban on EU sales if it didn't reform the industry. Thailand's military government responded by introducing new regulations and setting up a command centre to fight illegal fishing.