Israel hints that Sinai fighting caused cellular disruption
JERUSALEM — An Israeli official has hinted that a disruption to cellular coverage across southern Israel was caused by fighting in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
The Egyptian military has been waging a major campaign against Islamic militants in the northern Sinai over the past month, and has occasionally disrupted cellular communications in the restive territory.
Kara said that "after the very important meeting yesterday over the border we managed to reach an understanding" that will end the cellular disruption in the coming days.
