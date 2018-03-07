It's spring break and beer is flowing - on a Florida highway
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — Spring break is underway and the beer is already flowing — onto a Florida interstate highway.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials said on Facebook Wednesday that a tractor-trailer carrying Busch beer spilled its cargo onto Interstate 10 in the Florida Panhandle.
In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Michael Nolan Powell of Simpsonville, South Carolina, failed to maintain his lane, resulting in the truck running onto the shoulder of the road before overturning. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and is charged with careless driving.
Troopers said about 60,000 pounds (27,000 kilograms) of Busch beer was tossed from the trailer.
