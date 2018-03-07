News / World

Judge weighs media cost for police video from Vegas shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge says he'll rule this week how much media companies should have to pay to obtain police records about the Las Vegas Strip mass shooting that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history. But the judge noted the department estimates costs of more than $400,000 for search, retrieval, preparation and copying of records including police body-worn camera footage, dispatch logs, 911 recordings, contracts and other documents. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada judge says he'll decide this week how much media companies should have to pay to get police videos and 911 calls about the Las Vegas mass shooting that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Clark County District Judge Richard Scotti acknowledged Wednesday that Las Vegas police have been asked since Oct. 1 to respond to a massive document request by several media companies, including The Associated Press.

But he noted that the department estimates it will cost more than $400,000 to search for, retrieve, prepare and copy records, including footage from police body cameras, dispatch logs, 911 recordings, contracts and other documents.

Las Vegas Review-Journal lawyer Margaret McLetchie says police can't be allowed to charge excessive fees for public records.

Scotti promises a written ruling Friday.

