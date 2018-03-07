Judge weighs media cost for police video from Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada judge says he'll decide this week how much media companies should have to pay to get police videos and 911 calls about the Las Vegas mass shooting that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Clark County District Judge Richard Scotti acknowledged Wednesday that Las Vegas police have been asked since Oct. 1 to respond to a massive document request by several media companies, including The Associated Press.

But he noted that the department estimates it will cost more than $400,000 to search for, retrieve, prepare and copy records, including footage from police body cameras, dispatch logs, 911 recordings, contracts and other documents.

Las Vegas Review-Journal lawyer Margaret McLetchie says police can't be allowed to charge excessive fees for public records.