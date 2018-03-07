Kosovo celebrates 20th armed resistance anniversary
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PREKAZ, Kosovo — Hundreds of Kosovo ethnic Albanians have gathered in a western town to celebrate the Night of Fires, the launch of the armed resistance to late Serbian Slobodan Milosevic's regime 20 years ago.
People holding lit torches assembled Wednesday evening in Prekaz, 50
Kosovo's 1998-1999 armed resistance ended after a 78-day airstrike campaign from NATO against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians.
Milosevic's brutal crackdown on Kosovo's separatist ethnic Albanians killed around 10,000 people.
In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia, recognized by 117 countries but not by Belgrade.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too
-
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-
Woman charged for uttering theats that led to Calgary nude swim cancellation