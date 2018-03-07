Lawyer: Man accused of stealing Oscar will fight charge
LOS ANGELES — A lawyer for a man charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Academy Award says his client will fight the allegation.
Attorney Daniel Brookman acknowledged Wednesday that suspect Terry Bryant can be seen on an Associated Press video holding McDormand's best actress statuette.
But Brookman says there's a big difference between holding an Oscar and being convicted of a felony grand theft charge.
Authorities say Bryant walked out of the Governors Ball Oscars after-party with the trophy on Sunday night and quickly gave it up when confronted by a photographer.
Bryant, who is still in jail, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
Brookman says Bryant will plead not guilty and ask for a reduction of his $20,000 bail.
