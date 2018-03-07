Macron addresses France's Jews amid anti-Semitism concerns

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron is set to address France's leading Jewish group, amid concerns about a rise in anti-Jewish violence and the possible re-publication of anti-Semitic pamphlets by a renowned writer.

Macron will be the guest of honour at Wednesday's annual dinner by the group CRIF, whose leaders say they will ask the president about fighting anti-Semitism online and recent attacks on French Jews or Jewish sites.

They also want to call attention to a debate over a plan by prominent publishing house Gallimard to re-publish fiercely anti-Semitic lampoons penned by Louis-Ferdinand Celine in 1937-1941.

Gallimard has suspended the plan for now amid protest. Defenders of freedom of speech say publication should be allowed, in part to show the dark side of the famed writer.