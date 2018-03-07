Minor earthquake shakes central New Hampshire
New Hampshire has been shaken by a 2.4-magnitude earthquake in the central part of the state.
The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake was
Residents in Penacook, Henniker, Boscawen, Webster, Dunbarton and Concord, among other communities, reported hearing a boom and feeling some shaking. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
Small earthquakes are not uncommon in New England. They are felt at least a few times every year.
