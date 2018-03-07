Mom of boy who shot sister pleads not guilty to endangerment
ASHLAND, Ohio — A woman who returned to work after discovering her 8-year-old son repeatedly shot and wounded his 4-year-old sister has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges.
Twenty-seven-year-old Alyssa Edwards pleaded not guilty Wednesday via video in an Ashland, Ohio court.
Prosecutors say Edwards was notified of the shooting at her home in Hayesville, roughly 70 miles (110
A message seeking comment was left Wednesday at the office of Edwards' attorney.
The girl remains hospitalized in stable condition.
