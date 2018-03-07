Mom of boy who shot sister pleads not guilty to endangerment

ASHLAND, Ohio — A woman who returned to work after discovering her 8-year-old son repeatedly shot and wounded his 4-year-old sister has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges.

Prosecutors say Edwards was notified of the shooting at her home in Hayesville, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometres ) southwest of Cleveland, on Saturday and went home. Prosecutors say she checked the girl's injuries and headed back to work on a horse farm, not taking the girl to a hospital until hours after the shooting.