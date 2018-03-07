Officials: Florida inmate hired 'hitman' to kill victim

BARTOW, Fla. — Investigators say a Florida man awaiting trial on charges of molesting a young girl offered an undercover detective posing as a hitman $15,000 to kill the victim.

Authorities say 26-year-old Richard Palmer asked a cellmate if he knew anyone willing to kill the girl and two witnesses.

The cellmate notified the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Palmer "hired" an undercover detective who posed as a hitman.

In a news release sent Wednesday, sheriff's officials said Palmer offered the "hitman" $15,000 and a sports car to kill the victim and witnesses and burn their house down.

Palmer is now accused of solicitation to commit murder and arson.