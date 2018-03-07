Outrage in Spain after alleged racist attack on actor
MADRID — An alleged racist attack on an actor of African descent has sparked outrage in Spain.
Marius Makon, a 34-year-old
According to Makon, the female attacker said: "I don't want blacks in this place or in front of me," followed by "I'm white. I can kill you and nothing will happen to me." She then struck him with a beer bottle.
Spain's Migration Network, which groups NGOs and organizations fighting discrimination, is pressing charges and asking for prosecutors to investigate the incident as a hate crime.
Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman originally from El Salvador.
