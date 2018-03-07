Pennsylvania Republican wants to be Trump's 'wingman'

CANONSBURG, Pa. — The Republican congressional candidate running in Pennsylvania's special election next week wants to be President Donald Trump's "wingman."

Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone embraced Trump as he faced reporters on Wednesday. He noted that the Republican president has been getting "beat up" recently.

Saccone said: "He needs help. He needs wingmen down there. I'm an old Air Force guy. I want to be one of his wingmen to help him implement that agenda."

Trump's approval rating nationally has hovered near record lows for much of his presidency. But he is viewed more favourably in the western Pennsylvania district, which includes more Republicans than Democrats.

Democrat Conor Lamb has downplayed his criticism of the president for much of the campaign.