Pennsylvania Republican wants to be Trump's 'wingman'

CANONSBURG, Pa. — The Republican congressional candidate running in Pennsylvania's special election next week wants to be President Donald Trump's "wingman."
Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone embraced Trump as he faced reporters on Wednesday. He noted that the Republican president has been getting "beat up" recently.
Saccone said: "He needs help. He needs wingmen down there. I'm an old Air Force guy. I want to be one of his wingmen to help him implement that agenda."
Democrat Conor Lamb has downplayed his criticism of the president for much of the campaign.
Trump is scheduled to visit the area Saturday on Saccone's behalf.
