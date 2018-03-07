Plea offered for 9 facing hazing charges in pledge's death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's State Attorney's office has emailed plea offers to the attorneys of the nine men charged with felony hazing in the death of a Florida State University fraternity pledge.
The email was first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat. One offer is pleading guilty to two counts of
Both include an apology given to the family of Andrew Coffey, who was a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi. He died Nov. 3 after he was found unresponsive after a party.
At least two
