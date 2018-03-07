Puerto Ricans still stranded in hotels 6 months after storm
Nearly six months after Hurricane Maria, thousands of Puerto Ricans are still staying in hotels on the island or the U.S. mainland.
Almost 10,000 Puerto Ricans scattered across 37 states and the U.S. territory are receiving housing money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
That help has been renewed repeatedly, but it's now scheduled to end March 20, and many storm victims say that without financial support, they will have nowhere to go. Many are poor, living on fixed incomes or getting by in low-wage jobs. They have no relatives who can help or savings to fall back on, and they did not own their homes.
Puerto Rico's governor has asked for the deadline to be extended.
