Reward rises in mysterious disappearance of CDC worker
ATLANTA — More than three weeks have passed since a scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mysteriously disappeared, and now a reward for information is up to $15,000.
Atlanta Police announced the new reward on Tuesday as they keep searching for 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham. Crime Stoppers said the money is for information "that points to criminal activity in the disappearance."
Cunningham is an epidemiologist at the Atlanta-based federal agency. Before his Feb. 12 disappearance, Cunningham had learned he was being passed up for a promotion and was about to find out why.
Police said there's no evidence of foul play, but it can't be ruled out, and that anyone with information should contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers.
