Reward rises in mysterious disappearance of CDC worker

ATLANTA — More than three weeks have passed since a scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mysteriously disappeared, and now a reward for information is up to $15,000.

Atlanta Police announced the new reward on Tuesday as they keep searching for 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham. Crime Stoppers said the money is for information "that points to criminal activity in the disappearance."

Cunningham is an epidemiologist at the Atlanta-based federal agency. Before his Feb. 12 disappearance, Cunningham had learned he was being passed up for a promotion and was about to find out why.