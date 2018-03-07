Romanian, German officials smash migrant trafficking ring
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian and German officials raided homes and hotels in both countries Wednesday to smash an illegal migrant trafficking ring they said was one of the biggest of its kind in Europe.
Romanian prosecutors from the organized crime and terrorism agency said police conducted 12 searches in western Romania, including in the city of Timisoara, which has become a hub for migrants after Hungary tightened border controls with Serbia.
A statement said the group located and guided migrants and organized their accommodation and transport through Turkey, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Hungary, Austria and Germany aided by guides of Arab origin. They said migrants paid between 4,000 to 5,000 euros ($4,960-$6,200).
German judicial authorities and Europol helped the probe which allegedly involved suspects who "were part of a vast European network of migrants."
Prosecutors said migrants entered Romania illegally from Serbia and were later taken to Hungary and then Germany.
Romania's organized crime chief prosecutor, Daniel Horodniceanu, said the raids were part of a larger Europol investigation in several European countries, including Britain.
