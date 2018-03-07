Russian-Israeli citizen sentenced in money laundering plot

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors say a dual citizen of Israel and Russia has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in an international fraud scheme.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement says 46-year-old Stanislav Nazarov was sentenced on Monday. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 in the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Nazarov was among 19 people indicted last year in the case.

The statement says in December 2016, Nazarov received $50,000 from a 2015 cyber-phishing scam that tricked a company's director into wiring $1.4 million to a bank account in the U.S. He was arrested in March 2017 in Israel.