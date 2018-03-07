Saudi prince says Qatar won't be barred from Arab summit

CAIRO — Saudi Arabia's crown prince says Qatar will not be barred from an Arab summit in Riyadh later this month, but predicted the standoff with Doha could last a long time.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman's comments were made to local editors during a visit to Egypt this week and published Wednesday in the independent Al-Shorouk newspaper.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in June, accusing the tiny but super-rich Gulf state of supporting militant groups and forging close ties with Shiite Iran.

The prince described Iran, Turkey and militant groups as the "contemporary triangle of evil."