School bus catches fire on LA freeway; all 23 kids escape
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — A school bus caught fire on a Los Angeles freeway but all 23 students escaped without injury.
City fire spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says the driver noticed smoke Wednesday afternoon while on U.S. 101 near Woodland Hills.
She says the driver pulled to the freeway shoulder, where four adults helped nearly two dozen kids exit. No injuries are reported.
Television news footage showed the bus engulfed in flames. Westbound lanes were closed while crews doused the fire.
Officials say the bus serves a private school.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Sailor tells military court his superior sexually assaulted him in his sleep
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too