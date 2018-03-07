Schools, roads close after water main break outside Atlanta

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A massive water main break has sent water gushing into neighbourhoods near Atlanta, flooding a major highway, closing businesses miles away and prompting more than 100 schools to close in one of Georgia's largest counties.

DeKalb County said in a Wednesday morning statement that the break occurred in a 48-inch transmission main in the Doraville area, just northeast of Atlanta.

Officials say the county's water plant is experiencing low pressure and they're asking residents to conserve water.

WSB-TV reports water has been flowing into Buford Highway — a major artery through metro Atlanta — since before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pictures published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed cars and buildings surrounded by water.