Schools, roads close after water main break outside Atlanta
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A massive water main break has sent water gushing into
DeKalb County said in a Wednesday morning statement that the break occurred in a 48-inch transmission main in the Doraville area, just northeast of Atlanta.
Officials say the county's water plant is experiencing low pressure and they're asking residents to conserve water.
WSB-TV reports water has been flowing into Buford Highway — a major artery through metro Atlanta — since before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pictures published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed cars and buildings surrounded by water.
DeKalb County schools, Georgia's third-largest school system, said all of its schools — more than 100 — were sending children home Wednesday.
