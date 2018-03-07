State, federal officials hail action on Alaska road project

JUNEAU, Alaska — State and federal officials have signed an environmental review for an Alaska road project decades in the making.

Wednesday's signing was hailed as a milestone for the project, which Gov. Bill Walker's office says will allow the state to address longstanding safety issues on a stretch of the Sterling Highway.

The often-congested scenic highway is used by locals and tourists to reach popular fishing and recreation areas on the Kenai Peninsula.

Public comment will be taken on the environmental review. After comments are analyzed, officials plan to formalize their decision.