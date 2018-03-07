Storm forcing hundreds of New York-area flight cancellations
NEWARK, N.J. — The storm enveloping the northeastern U.S. is causing major headaches for air
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says more than 1,000 flights had been cancelled as of 8 a.m. at its three major New York-area airports.
That number included 545 cancellations at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is 45
Additional cancellations are expected as the storm strengthens throughout the day Wednesday.
