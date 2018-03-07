Teenager accused of bombing London subway last year on trial
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — A teenager accused of planting a bomb that partially detonated on a crowded London subway train last year has gone on trial in London.
Iraqi-born Ahmed Hassan is accused of making a homemade bomb and leaving it on a subway hidden in a plastic bucket inside a supermarket bag in September, injuring 30 people.
The 18-year-old is charged with attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion. He has denied the charges.
Prosecutors said Wednesday there were 93 people in the train car when the bomb partially exploded during the morning rush hour.
Officials said there would have been many more injuries and probably deaths if the device had operated properly.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How did you do it? Halifax's Discovery Centre receiving interest from around the world
-
$1.7M award for B.C. couple after malicious prosecution by Canada Revenue Agency
-
Bruce McArthur was previously questioned, released by police in separate incident
-
Some Montrealers wear yellow badges to protest use of Jewish buses in borough