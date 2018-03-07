Tennessee pastor indicted, accused of sexual abuse of minors

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Tennessee pastor has been indicted on 47 charges related to sexual abuse of minors.

Tipton County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Billy Daugherty told WREG-TV in Memphis that 39-year-old Ronnie Gorton has been accused by three people, including one under the age of 13.

Gorton was indicted Monday and jailed Tuesday. He declined to answer questions from reporters as he entered jail.

He is the former pastor of Awakening Church in Atoka.

Gorton faces one count of rape, 16 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, 17 counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, five counts of aggravated sexual battery and several other charges.

Online jail records indicate Gorton remained in jail Wednesday night but didn't say whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the case.

___