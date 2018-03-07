The Latest: Crews hope to resolve Georgia water crisis soon
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DORAVILLE, Ga. — The Latest on a major water break in metro Atlanta (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
The top official in one of Georgia's largest counties says crews are working to fix a major water main break that's shut down schools and businesses in metro Atlanta "as soon as humanly possible."
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said at a late-morning news briefing Wednesday that the hope is to resolve the situation within 24 hours.
The massive water main break sent water gushing across a major highway, and led to low water pressure for miles around. Low water supplies led to several businesses closing and prompted more than 100 schools to send more than 100,000 students home Wednesday morning.
One of metro Atlanta's largest shopping
___
9 a.m.
A massive water main break has sent water gushing into
DeKalb County said in a Wednesday morning statement that the break occurred in a 48-inch transmission main in the Doraville area, just northeast of Atlanta.
Officials say the county's water plant is experiencing low pressure and they're asking residents to conserve water.
WSB-TV reports water has been flowing into Buford Highway — a major artery through metro Atlanta — since before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pictures published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed cars and buildings surrounded by water.
DeKalb County schools, Georgia's third-largest school system, said all of its schools — more than 100 — were sending children home Wednesday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How did you do it? Halifax's Discovery Centre receiving interest from around the world
-
$1.7M award for B.C. couple after malicious prosecution by Canada Revenue Agency
-
Bruce McArthur was previously questioned, released by police in separate incident
-
Some Montrealers wear yellow badges to protest use of Jewish buses in borough