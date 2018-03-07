The Latest: Crews hope to resolve Georgia water crisis soon

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The Latest on a major water break in metro Atlanta (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The top official in one of Georgia's largest counties says crews are working to fix a major water main break that's shut down schools and businesses in metro Atlanta "as soon as humanly possible."

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said at a late-morning news briefing Wednesday that the hope is to resolve the situation within 24 hours.

The massive water main break sent water gushing across a major highway, and led to low water pressure for miles around. Low water supplies led to several businesses closing and prompted more than 100 schools to send more than 100,000 students home Wednesday morning.

One of metro Atlanta's largest shopping centres , Perimeter Mall, announced it would be closed due to the low water pressure. And DeKalb Medical cancelled elective surgeries scheduled for later Wednesday.

___

9 a.m.

A massive water main break has sent water gushing into neighbourhoods near Atlanta, flooding a major highway, closing businesses miles away and prompting more than 100 schools to close in one of Georgia's largest counties.

DeKalb County said in a Wednesday morning statement that the break occurred in a 48-inch transmission main in the Doraville area, just northeast of Atlanta.

Officials say the county's water plant is experiencing low pressure and they're asking residents to conserve water.

WSB-TV reports water has been flowing into Buford Highway — a major artery through metro Atlanta — since before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. Pictures published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed cars and buildings surrounded by water.