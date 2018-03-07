The Latest: San Diego gas leak capped, evacuations lifted

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on a San Diego gas pipeline leak that prompted evacuations (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Authorities in San Diego have capped a leaking gas pipeline that prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes and shut down a freeway for hours.

Fire officials say a construction worker accidentally drilled into a 20-inch pipeline in Mission Valley shortly after 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Homes and a handful of nearby businesses within a half-mile radius of the leak were evacuated. About 3,300 people live in that area. Authorities also closed a five-mile stretch of State Route 163, jamming traffic.

About nine hours later, San Diego Gas & Electric workers managed to cap the gas line. The evacuations were lifted and the freeway reopened within the hour.

No injuries or illnesses from the leak have been reported.

___

4:41 p.m.

A ruptured gas pipeline in San Diego has prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes and shut down a five-mile ( eight-kilometre ) stretch of freeway.

San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Alec Phillipp said a construction worker accidentally drilled into a 20-inch pipeline Wednesday morning near the Fashion Valley Mall in Mission Valley.

Phillipp says homes and business within a half-mile radius of the leak were evacuated. He says about 3,300 people live in that area.

Authorities also have closed State Route 163 between Interstate 8 and Interstate 805.

San Diego Gas & Electric workers are on the scene but Phillipp says gas was still spewing from the pipe by late afternoon.