The Latest: San Francisco police shoot, kill man in trunk

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a fatal police shooting in San Francisco (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A man who witnessed the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect in San Francisco says officers talked to the suspect for at least 10 minutes before discharging their weapons.

Albert Balcazar lives near where the shooting happened Tuesday night. He says the officers gave the man hiding in a car's trunk a long time to get out and turn himself in.

Balcazar says he heard a shot ring out but could not tell who fired it.

In a bystander's cellphone video played by local media, a woman speaking in Spanish through a bullhorn is heard asking the man to show officers his hands.

After she warns that he will be shot if he doesn't comply, a shot rings out.

The woman asks him several times to show his left hand before dozens of shots are fired.

___

9:45 a.m.

San Francisco police say officers who were investigating an armed robbery shot and killed a man who was hiding in the trunk of a car. A volley of shots can be heard in a video recording.

Police say two people flagged down officers to report an armed robbery Tuesday night in the Mission neighbourhood .

The department says officers pulled over a black Honda Civic matching the description of a vehicle involved in the alleged robbery and the driver complied when asked to get out.

Police say officers saw a man in the trunk and while attempting to detain him, "an officer-involved shooting occurred." The department says officers gave medical aid to the man but he died at the scene.