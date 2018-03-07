The Latest: Sessions tells California, 'We have a problem'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit suing California over so-called sanctuary laws (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling California, "We have a problem."

Sessions told law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento Wednesday that the Justice Department sued California because state laws are preventing federal immigration agents from doing their jobs.

California leaders strongly deny that claim.

Sessions strongly criticized Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for her recent unusual public warning that an operation by federal immigration officers was imminent. He claims 800 "wanted criminals" eluded arrests as a result.

Sessions says California's laws are unconstitutional and a "plain violation of common sense."

___

8:02 a.m.

Dozens of demonstrators have gathered in Sacramento, California, to protest an appearance by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The protest Wednesday comes a day after Sessions announced the Trump administration is suing the state over several laws that restrict government authorities and private businesses from co-operating with federal immigration agents.

Demonstrators are blocking traffic outside a hotel where Sessions will deliver a speech to law enforcement officials. The protesters are chanting "stand up, fight back" and "no justice no peace."

There is a heavy presence of police on horses and bicycles and a helicopter overhead.

___

11:07 p.m.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is taking the fight over the nation's immigration policy directly to California by suing to block state laws that extend protections to people living in the U.S. illegally.

He is expected to speak to law enforcement officials in the state's capital Wednesday, just hours after the U.S. Justice Department filed suit — the most aggressive move yet in the Trump administration's push to force so-called sanctuary cities and states to co-operate with immigration authorities.

The lawsuit challenges California laws that bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities. The suit filed in federal court in Sacramento says the laws are unconstitutional and have kept federal agents from doing their jobs.