Trial in lawsuit over Kansas voting law enters second day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The former co-president of The League of Women Voters of Kansas says a state law requiring prospective voters to prove they are U.S. citizens devastated the organization's registration efforts.

Margaret Ahrens of Topeka testified Wednesday in the second day of a lawsuit over whether Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has the authority to implement the law's requirements.

She said the League stopped taking voter registrations immediately after the law took effect in 2013 because it didn't want liability for handling voters' personal information, such as birth certificates and passports. Registrations resumed before the 2014 elections but Ahrens says workers have encountered thousands of people who couldn't vote because of the law's requirements.