Turkey wants Greece to arrest protesters for burning flag

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey is demanding that Greece arrest and start legal proceedings against right-wing demonstrators who burned a Turkish flag during a weekend protest in Athens.

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Wednesday that Turkey "strongly condemns" the act, which he said amounted to a hate crime.

Separately, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos for comments suggesting that Turkey has territory that "historically" should belong to Greece.

A ministry statement called on Pavlopoulos "to respect international law and our borders" and refrain from comments that would increase tensions.