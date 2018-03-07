US productivity shows no gain in fourth quarter
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity showed no gain in the fourth quarter, the poorest performance since an outright decline in the first quarter of 2016. It was further evidence of the struggles the country is facing in boosting worker efficiency.
The flat reading the Labor Department reported Wednesday was a slight improvement over an initial estimate a month ago that productivity had actually fallen at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.1
For the year, productivity rose 1.2
The zero growth in productivity in 2016 was the poorest performance in 35 years, since productivity fell by 1
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is the key factor governing rising living standards. If productivity improves, it allows companies to pay their workers more without having to boost the cost of their products, a move that can increase inflation.
Without improvements in productivity, the Trump administration will have difficulty achieving its goal of doubling the rate of economic growth to 3
Productivity is the amount of output per hour of work. The small revision to the fourth quarter figure reflected the fact that the government last week made a slight revision to overall output, as measured by the gross domestic product, showing the GDP grew at a 2.5
