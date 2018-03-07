US says microphones found in Guantanamo legal meeting room
MIAMI — U.S. officials say microphones were found in a room where a Saudi prisoner met with his lawyers on the Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The disclosure in a court document is the first public description of an incident that led to a military judge placing an indefinite hold on legal proceedings against the prisoner charged with the 2000 attack on the USS Cole.
Senior members of the legal team for prisoner Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri withdrew from the case because of a breach of attorney-client privilege that they have been directed not to reveal. That eventually prompted the judge to freeze proceedings.
Prosecutors said in an appeal this week that the microphones were not in operation and have been removed. The disclosure was first reported Wednesday by The Miami Herald.
