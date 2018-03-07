US stocks slide as top Trump economic adviser departs
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are broadly lower Wednesday morning as investors react to the departure of Gary Cohn, the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump. Wall Street liked Cohn, a former top executive at Goldman Sachs who opposed the administration's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. His departure could be a sign more protectionist policies are on the way.
Industrial companies like Caterpillar and Boeing are taking some of the worst losses. Retailers are sinking after weak results and a disappointing annual forecast from discount chain Dollar Tree.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 17 points, or 0.6
TRADE: Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, was known to oppose the tariff plan, which has also drawn criticism from Republicans in Congress. Trump has been resisting calls to reverse his stance. The European Union, meanwhile, said it was finalizing a list of U.S. products that it could hit with tariffs in retaliation, should that be required.
Industrial companies face the prospect of both greater expenses due to higher metals costs and restricted sales overseas if other nations respond with tariffs on U.S. goods.
Aerospace company Boeing lost $3.72, or 1.1
DOLLAR TREE STUMPED: Discount retailer Dollar Tree's fourth quarter results disappointed investors, and so did its forecasts for the current year. It tumbled $15.21, or 14.6
Competitor Ross Stores lost $5.92, or 7.4
ECONOMY: Private U.S. employers added 235,000 jobs in February, according to ADP. The government will release its own jobs report Friday, and investors will be keeping a close eye on wage growth. Stocks plunged a month ago after the jobs report for January showed strong growth in hourly wages, a possible sign of greater inflation.
BONDS: Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.5
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 45 cents to $62.15 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 41 cents to $65.38 per barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar dipped to 105.97 yen from 106.21 yen. The euro edged up to $1.2411 from $1.2405 and the British pound declined to $1.3885 from $1.3890.
____
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt .
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-