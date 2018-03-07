Watchdog: Armed men raid Yemeni media organization in Aden
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — The Committee to Protect Journalists is urging Yemeni authorities to investigate an arson attack on the offices of a media foundation in the southern port city of Aden.
The CPJ says armed men raided the offices of al-Shomou Foundation on March 1, setting fire to the printing presses used for the Al-Shomou weekly and the Akhbar al-Youm daily paper.
CPJ's Mideast
He urged local authorities in Aden "to ensure the safety of journalists operating in areas they purport to control."
The CPJ says the attack came more than a week after Yemeni forces, trained and funded by the United Arab Emirates, detained a Yemeni journalist in southern Hadramawt province.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
How did you do it? Halifax's Discovery Centre receiving interest from around the world
-
Canada Revenue Agency blasted for ruining B.C. couple’s lives over alleged tax evasion
-
Some Montrealers wear yellow badges to protest use of Jewish buses in borough
-
'First big test:' Halifax council picks protected bike lane over parking for city centre