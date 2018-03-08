3 held after drug raid finds 2 pounds of cocaine, 5 children
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police have charged three adults with drug trafficking and child abuse after finding five children and two pounds of cocaine during a drug raid in North Carolina.
Greenville police told local media that Ebony Greene, who lives at the home, was arrested during last month's search. Ashley Henry was taken into custody on Tuesday with help from the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force, and WITN-TV in Greenville reports that Maurice Greene was arrested on Wednesday.
All three are jailed on bonds of $1.5 million on charges including trafficking in cocaine and
