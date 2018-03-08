Albania suffers floods, landslides after days of heavy rain
A
A
Share via Email
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian authorities say that heavy rain has caused flooding in more parts of country, with landslides damaging many roads.
The
The heavy rain has obliged three hydropower stations in the north to release excess water after many rivers, including the main Drini River, swelled.
Power is lacking in some rural areas, and some houses and many roads in the east and south of the country have been damaged from landslides.
The rain is forecast to stop in the next few days.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Marpole 'a food desert' warn members of Vancouver neighbourhood
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too
-
Charges expected after hammer-wielding incident at Dartmouth bus terminal
-
Sailor tells military court his superior sexually assaulted him in his sleep