Anti-migrant League has its first black senator in Italy

MILAN — A Nigerian-born man elected senator for Italy's anti-migrant League is shrugging off criticism from Italian football player Mario Balotelli for representing a party long viewed as xenophobic.

Tony Iwobi became Italy's first black senator in Sunday's parliamentary vote. Balotelli, who has been taunted for his race in Italian stadiums, commented on Instagram, "Maybe I am blind, or maybe no one told him he's black. But shame!!!"

Iwobi told Capital Radio that he was ignoring Balotelli's criticism, saying "I have had enough of polemics."