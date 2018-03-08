AP Interview: UN Women chief: Sex abuse cases tip of iceberg

The head of the U.N. agency promoting equality for women says the global spotlight on sexual harassment and abuse and the punishment of some powerful men who had been "untouchable" is an important moment — but it's just "a tip of an iceberg."

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said Wednesday that is because the number of women who have "come out" is small and the number of perpetrators "brought to book" is limited compared to the number who haven't been exposed.