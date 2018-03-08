Belgium has scandal brewing over rapper's World Cup song
BRUSSELS — The Belgian football federation says it will not change its mind about choosing a rapper known for lacing his songs with misogynistic lyrics to produce its official World Cup song.
The rapper, Damso, has said that his songs are more complicated that the denigrating terms imply.
Belgian State Secretary for equal opportunities Zuhal Demir said the federation's choice was incomprehensible.
"As a federation, how can you defend this in front of your sponsors, and especially families and women? Even men," Demir wrote, before adding some of Damso's most criticized lyrics on her Facebook page.
The Women's Forum, a coalition of women's groups, has vowed that it will take further action.
