China accuses Trump of damaging global trade with tariffs

BEIJING — China's government says it "firmly opposes" U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff increase for imported steel and aluminum but has given no indication whether Beijing might impose its own measures in response.

A Commerce Ministry statement on Friday accused Trump of damaging the global trading system by taking unilateral action instead of filing a complaint through the World Trade Organization.

A ministry statement said, "The misuse of the 'national security exception' clause by the United States is wanton destruction of the multilateral trade system represented by the WTO and will surely have a serious impact on the normal international trade order. China firmly opposes it."