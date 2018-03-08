Citing new evidence, condemned Georgia inmate seeks mercy
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a man set for execution next week are asking Georgia's parole board to spare his life, arguing that newly discovered evidence raises doubts about their client's guilt.
Carlton Gary is scheduled to die March 15. He was convicted in 1986 on three counts each of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff.
Prosecutors said he attacked nine elderly women in Columbus in late 1977 and early 1978. Most were choked with stockings and seven died. He became known as the "stocking strangler."
In a clemency application, his lawyers argue the exculpatory evidence wasn't available to his trial lawyers because the testing methods didn't exist at the time or because prosecutors failed to disclose it.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sailor tells military court his superior sexually assaulted him in his sleep
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them
-
B.C. wants to catch drivers who run red lights with better cameras
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father