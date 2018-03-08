Coalition calls protests on Venezuela presidential election

CARACAS, Venezuela — A newly formed coalition led by Venezuela's political opposition say it's taking to the streets to protest what it considers a rigged presidential election.

The coalition also includes members of Venezuela's churches, workers unions and university students.

The group said Thursday it seeks to draw international attention to the fraudulent election set by officials loyal to socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

It is protesting the election set for May 20, earlier in the year than normal and at a time of Venezuela's deepening political and economic crisis under Maduro's administration.

Coalition leaders say they plan to stage street demonstrations in Caracas on Monday and March 17.